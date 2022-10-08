AC Milan Sign A Partnership Agreement With Warner Bros. Discovery To Promote The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’ Film

AC Milan on their website have announced they and Warner Bros. Discovery join forces in an exclusive collaboration that will see the two iconic brands as protagonists in a series of special projects ahead of the release of the film Black Adam, in cinemas from Thursday 20 October.

To celebrate the exciting new DC superhero, who is making his big screen debut and being played by global star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an explosive collaboration between AC Milan and Warner Bros. Discovery has come into being. Great football and great cinema come together in one of the most eagerly awaited events of this football season: the big match between AC Milan and Juventus.

When the two teams face each other at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 8 October, Dwayne Johnson, the star of the film Black Adam, will send a special video message to all the fans present at San Siro. Johnson will also invite the crowd not to miss the spectacular laser & light show that will thrill all the spectators at half-time, with sensational lighting and images set to be on display and involve the entire stadium.

In the coming weeks, many other unmissable projects, including exclusive content featuring Rossoneri players, will accompany the highly anticipated release of Black Adam.