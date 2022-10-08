AC Milan Host Juventus In Search For Some Identity and A Response With Hernandez Back

AC Milan host Juventus at the San Siro in a massive test to their ability to defend their title. Milan have faced some difficult challenges in recent weeks with losses to Napoli and Chelsea FC as well as a massive injury crisis that has sidelined numerous crucial starters.

Milan are coming off a 3-0 battering in London on Tuesday and will need to show their mentality to get a result against a Juventus side who are beginning to find their form and picking up points.

A few players seem to have lost their starting spots after the previous two games as Charles de Ketelaere, Fode Ballo Toure, Sergino Dest and possibly Rade Krunic will be benched.

The exciting news is the return on Theo Hernandez to the line up and the availability of Ante Rebic for the game as the Croatian often manages to turn up big in this particular tie.

The game will be sold out so expect a massive affair.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Pobega (Krunic), Diaz, Leao, Giroud.