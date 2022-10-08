Match Preview: AC Milan vs Juventus H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Juventus at a sold out San Siro this evening as Stefano Pioli’s men look to bounce back from a heavy loss in the midweek against Chelsea FC in the Champions League. Milan will welcome back Theo Hernandez who will also wear the captain’s armband but Pioli is set to bench quite a few players and the experiment will be a risky one.

H2H

Milan 4-2 Juventus

Milan 1-3 Juventus

Juventus 0-3 Milan

Juventus 1-1 Milan

Milan 0-0 Juventus

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, L, W, L

Juventus: D, L, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Matteo Gabbia

First start of the season. 31 minutes thus far and facing a potential title contender with one of the most exciting strikers in the league, what could possibly go wrong? Pioli is putting his faith is the primavera product which is a scathing indictment of Sergino Dest who has been an absolute flop. Gabbia has done well in these types of games as he tends to play it safe and take no chances. The move allows Kalulu o play wide and show hsi attacking ability and maybe the reset brings the best out of Tomori who has been struggling with positioning and mistakes compared to last season. Gabbia will need to ensure as few shots get off because Tatarusanu looks out of his depth in goal and we cannot be confident that he will save even the basic attempts.

Dusan Vlahovic

The former Fiorentina man is in some red hot form with a goal contribution in each of his last four games across all competitions. He has scored 3 goals, in the league, Champions League and Nations League whilst additionally providing 2 assists. He will be facing an out of form Tomori who has been error prone this season and a very green Gabbia who will make his first start of the season with just 31 minutes of game time thus far. The opportunity for this to be a disaster is huge but honestly, Dest is one of the worst players we have seen in the side for quite a while and should not play.

Rafael Leao

Once again a response is needed similar to the one was saw against Empoli. Leao went missing in the Chelsea FC game as he got doubled up on by Reece James and Wesley Fofana whilst Raheem Sterling also came back to pressure him. He had one run where he ripped open the defence but CDK and Krunic could not convert. Leao needs to come up big in this game to give the side some momentum both in the league and for the return fixture against Chelsea in the midweek. He will be up against Danilo who is one of the most in-fom players in this side so will have a big task ahead of him.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Juventus