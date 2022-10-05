Match Preview: Chelsea vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan get yet another English side in the Champions League group stage and face them with a decimated squad due to injuries. Stefano Pioli has a monumental task to get any sort of positive result from this game given the lack of depth but regardless must put his best side forward and aim to exploit Chelsea’s weaknesses in this transition period.

H2H

Chelsea 0-0 Milan (1999)

Milan 1-1 Chelsea (1999)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Chelsea: L, W, L, D, W

Milan: D, W, W, L, W

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has not been having the best start to the season after a monstrous year and a half for the Rossoneri but the game tonight is different. He has a chip on his shoulder and will be looking to show the Chelsea fans what they missed by allowing him to leave. There has been lots of criticism of Gareth Southgate for his exclusion of Tomori from the England squad and line ups and now the centre back has the opportunity to demonstrate how he fares against teams in the Premier League. His job will be to not lose sight of Raheem Sterling who will be eager to knock in some tap ins at the back post.

Thiago Silva

The former Milan defender and fan favourite faces his old side after a decade since his forced departure from the club to PSG. Silva has a big task to be the leader and command the defence in this game as both N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been ruled out. The Brazilian will be holding off Olivier Giroud and we be looking to impose himself on our attackers using all his experience to make it a quiet game for Kepa.

Charles de Ketelaere

Oddly, it will be strange to miss Saelemaekers in this game as he was on some red hot form in the Champions League with two goals in two games. Leao will have a tough battle with Reece James and not much is expected creatively from Krunic up against Marc Cucurella. CDK need to play a more direct game, running at the centre back and attempting some shots. He needs to be the one to step up as the lacklustre performances will not cut it in huge opportunities such as this one. He obviously needs time to settle in but we also cannot afford to lose points as a result.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 - 2 Milan