AC Milan Play Chelsea At Stamford Bridge With A Decimated Squad To Keep Top Spot

AC Milan travel to face Chelsea FC in London tonight in the big tie of Group E but the Rossoneri arrive with multiple starters out with injuries as Maignan, Calabria, Hernandez, and Saelemaekers will all be out including lots of depth in Messias, Florenzi, Kjaer, and Ibrahimovic also out.

Stefano Pioli has a huge task ahead to manage the game but will rely on Chelsea being on edge under new manager Graham Potter following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and their poor form not entirely being behind them.

A baptism of fire awaits Sergino Dest as he gets his first start in a crunch tie against former Champions League winners in a game on the road. There is no back up for him as well with both Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi sidelined so he will likely get 90 minutes.

Two former Chelsea players return to their old stomping ground in Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud. Both will have a point to prove as Tomori was not given the chance to grow in London while Giroud was considered excess to requirements despite the crucial role he played in winning the 2021 Champions League for them.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud