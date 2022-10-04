AC Milan Battling Injury Crisis Ahead Of Chelsea and Juventus Games With 8 Players Out

AC Milan are battling injury crisis in the midst of one of their toughest spells of the season with Chelsea FC in the Champions League and Juventus in Serie A followed by another Chelsea fixture coming up. The side also have 11 fixtures between today and the World Cup in a short span of about 40 days. Here is a look at the injury list and expected return times:

The timelines come from Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan:

Shorter Injuries

Theo Hernandez picked up and injury at the start of the international break and will still not be available for another 4-7 days.

Junior Messias has some inflammation and a muscle strain and is also expected to remain out for another 4-7 days.

Simon Kjaer is expected to miss out after an issue with his right thigh for 2-3 weeks.

Mike Maignan has a calf issue that he picked up during the international break and has ruled him out for another 3 weeks.

Longer Term Injuries

Alexis Saelemaekers is not expected to play football until the new year for Milan but may make it into the Belgium squad for the World Cup as his muscular issue has an expected rehabilitation timeline of 2 months.

Davide Calabria has a hamstring issue which sidelines him for the rest of the year with a timeline of recovery set at 3 months.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic still has about 4 months of recovery to go before he can return with an issue with his knee sustained last season.

Alessandro Florenzi having undergone surgery has the longest lead time in terms of recovery with 5 months to go placing his return somewhere between February and March next year.