AC Milan Announce Partnership With Iconic Streetwear Brand Off-White As Style and Culture Curator

AC Milan on their website have announced a huge new partnership with Off-White as the main fashion partner. This marks a return to a big recognised global brand after years since the end of the Dolce and Gabbana deal. Milan have partnered with Diesel, Boglioli and Harmont & Blaine in recent years. AC Milan and Off-White™ are delighted to kick off today a new disruptive partnership that aims to use the power of sport to generate positive change. As the Club’s official Style and Culture Curator, Off-White™ will intersect its legacy as an unapologetic disruptor with AC Milan’s standing as one of the most innovative clubs in the football industry. As part of the deal, Off-White™ will provide clothing for the men’s and women’s teams, with the former wearing their new official outfits for the first time in their Champions League away match in London this week.

Based on shared values and a commitment to positive change, the expansive results leverage each partner’s expertise and views beyond off field uniforms. This union is a celebration of humanity and has a tangible commitment to using one’s platform to generate positive change with a clear claim that embodies it all: “WEAR YOUR HEART ON YOUR SLEEVE”.

Expressed in a progressive pledge centered on being human, strengthened by courage, and fueled by passion, the commitment builds upon the ”I Support” vernacular introduced by Off-White™ founder Virgil Abloh in 2020. It declares each partner’s support for a great spectrum of aspirational ideals and the collective human experience. A vision that perfectly aligns with AC Milan’s values and style expressed in the Club’s RespAct manifesto for social equity, equality and inclusivity, which reiterates the Rossoneri’s commitment to sharing the positive values of sports and tackling all forms of prejudice and discrimination.

Connecting new and diverse generations, the combined pledges - and the uniforms, themselves - evocatively advocate for “wearing your heart on your sleeve.” Challenging players and public alike, to boldly and freely express ideals and be unafraid of standing up for change and personal beliefs every single day.

The “I Support” pledge debuts in an original video that joins voiceover narration by current AC Milan’s men’s and women’s players with iconic football objects tagged with “I Support” statements.

Matching actions to words, the ongoing partnership will also include community activations and projects to support Fondazione Milan, AC Milan’s charity foundation, with an ambitious program that will expand from Milan to the world.

Beyond their communal ethos, Off-White™ and AC Milan share an international heritage and reach, as an American brand born in Italy, distributed worldwide and an American-owned Italian football club, with global renown.

Stay tuned for uniforms details and in the true spirit of this partnership between AC Milan and Off-White™, expect the unexpected.