Milan Player Ratings: Torino 2-1 AC Milan

AC Milan took on Torino in an abysmal display yesterday night resulting in a devastating 2-1 loss that leaves us six points off top spot. Milan conceded two goals in two minutes which completely turned the tide as Matteo Gabbia and Ciprian Tatarusanu flopped in this fixture. Milan need a big response against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A truly terrible game, he offered no command and we should have conceded more with his awkward collection on set pieces. Nothing to be done on the first goal but entirely outplayed on the second. Despite us losing, he managed to waste time on goal kicks. 4/10

Pierre Kalulu: He made a similar mistake to the Zagreb goal for the second where he rushed in to cover but left a gap behind him. He was ok in this game but seemed to struggle because he was hit in the eye early on. 5.5/10

Matteo Gabbia: He had his best game ever in the midweek and followed it up with his worst one. He was totally beaten and largely at fault for both goals. He could not hold off Pellegri and made numerous mistakes handing momentum to Torino. If you cannot clear the ball, you should not be a centre back and he failed at that twice leading to goals. 3.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He looked good throughout the game but needs to be commanding and manage that backline. He should’ve done better on the the second goal to clip the shot but he cannot be blamed for it. 6/10

Theo Hernandez: A really underwhelming display, it looked like his engine was struggling to get out of first gear with all the stop starts with his runs. He needed to motivate he side and keep their heads in it but this did not happen, it is unclear if the captain’s armband is truly for him. 5.5/10

Sandro Tonali: He is now looking to be similar to Kessie in some respects in that he does not look as good without Bennacer’s distribution. The duo come as a pair and succeed as a pair. He looked out of ideas and options with Pobega on. A difficult one. 6/10

Tommaso Pobega: A shocking return to Turin where he had every opportunity to show his growth but rather looked half baked. He was scrambling for the ball but making no positive moves. His passing was horrendous and he kept conceding silly fouls disjointing the game. 4/10

Junior Messias: A lovable character but a frustrating player. It was nice for him to get the goal and pull one back for us but outside of that he just could not whip in a ball. He takes the sting out of our attack at this point. 5.5/10

Brahim Diaz: He looked to be in good form and it baffles me why he was withdrawn at half time. He made multiple dangerous passes setting up Leao and Origi in the first half an hour. He was brushing off tackles and winning fouls, he was the on who could have turned the game around. 6.5/10

Rafael Leao: An embarrassing game to say the least. He fluffed two of the easiest chances in the first six minutes of play and it hurt his confidence. He was unable to take on defenders and get in behind as he usually does. I still think he had a good 15-20 minutes in the second half in him but Pioli chose to bench him early. 5/10

Divock Origi: Once again struggled for service but did well to drop back and get the ball flowing forward. He showed strength throughout but just had no chances on goal in a game where an early goal would have been pivotal. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: Another performance where he showed his heart and fought for every ball but alas nothing much came of it. His touch was off in this game as he struggled to get shots off and to control the ball. He needs to get back to his best for us or the season can take a turn in the next few weeks. 5.5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: His confidence is in shambles and his performances are just not up to standard. His movement is great but if he cannot string that together with some good passing and finishing, he will struggle for his place. A tough game to enter but he needs to begin to justify his price tag. 4/10

Sergino Dest: A performance where he made some good tackles and good dribbles going up the pitch and even got a snap shot away. The issue was everything he did was inconsequential. Lots of fuss in the build up but often loses the ball when it counts. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A good spell and some pressure when he came on but he received so little support from Pobega that he could not deliver to his usual standard. He should not have taken that wild shot but the frustration might have set in. One to forget. 5.5/10

Olivier Giroud: He was barely noticeable outside of that one scuffed opportunity in the box where he should have done better. It is worrying how long it has been since we saw a goal from open play. He needs more balls into the box to become a threat again. 5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He underestimated Torino and Ivan Juric and we paid the price for it. The choices to lump together too many depth players showed the lack of drive across players who are not starting week in and out. He took a conservative approach to the substitutions with the Champions League in mind and sacrificed this game as a result. Let’s hope it is worth it on Wednesday. 6.5/10