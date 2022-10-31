AC Milan Suffer Shock 2-1 Defeat To Torino On The Road As Gabbia and Tatarusanu Flop

AC Milan went into the weekend with some red hot form with eight goals scored in the previous two games but all that good work was unravelled as the depth players were exposed by a highly motivated Torino side. Milan were stunned with 2 goals in 2 minutes from the side for the Granata to run away with a 2-1 victory as the Rossoneri showed no heart in this game.

Right off the bat, it must be said that Matteo Gabbia was exposed and now we understand why he is not fully dependable as a rotating option. Ciprian Tatarusanu has no business being at Milan despite the derby penalty save last season, he is slow and rickety but moreover has the worst reactions. Tommaso Pobega has demonstrated a complete lack of awareness and somehow is the least technical player in the squad despite being a midfielder.

As a fan, the loss hurt because of the arrogance of the Torino players especially Pietro Pellegri. Nikola Vlasic, Aleksey Miranchuk and Pellegri played with such hate in this game and were always looking for that killer strike against us. Ricardo Rodriguez fanned the flames as well when he came on but it was not a respectable loss, there was much more we could have and should have done to prevent this.

Stefano Pioli carries quite some blame because his gamble to rotate for the Champions League backfired completely in this game and the substitutions were equally underwhelming. The game needed Bennacer on early but also needed Diaz and Leao to remain for a bit. The inclusion of De Ketelaere was useless and Messias despite getting the goal should not have featured as much as he did.

Let’s hope the team does not spiral and we can keep it together for a positive result on Wednesday.