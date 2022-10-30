Key Battles and Prediction: Torino vs AC Milan

AC Milan travel to face Torino on the road coming off the back of two huge wins 4-1 and 4-0 against Monza and Zagreb respectively. Torino are equally coming in with two big wins against Cittadella and Udinese 4-0 and 2-1 respectively. Both attacks are in form but this game is historically cagey and a draw is a real risk for us, Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Centre back vs Striker

Brahim Diaz vs Manuel Locatelli

Matteo Gabbia vs Pietro Pellegri

The former Milan loanee has two goals in his previous two games and will be looking to get a third against us. Gabbia has been in great form and is coming off a game with a clean sheet and his first goal. Theduo know each other well from the Italian youth national team and the six months at Milan last year. Gabbia needs to be aware in this game as Pellegri often capitalises off mistakes and will be lingering inside the box for these chances.

Left attacker vs Cenral defensive midfielder

Nikola Vlasic vs Sandro Tonali

A former Milan target who went to the Premier League and then ended up in Serie A. Vlasic has arguably been the top performer for Torino and the bright spot in the games where they perform well. His chemistry with Miranchuk and the ability of the duo to run directly at the defence will be threatening so Tonali will need to press high and early. Moreover, the spaces will need to be shut down to limit the exposure of the centre backs as Pellegri will be expecting piercing passes through Gabbia and Tomori on goal. Vlasic also can be a threat delivering set pieces which Milan have struggled with since Tatarusanu took over in goal.

Right attacker vs Central defensive midfielder

Aleksey Miranchuk vs Tommaso Pobega

Miranchuk is yet another former Milan target who ended up at Atalanta before being shipped off to Torino. The attacking midfielder has a rocket shot on him and is very strong on the ball. He is rather tall so offers and aerial threat and all in all is quite unpredictable in that final third area. The job for Pobega facing his former host side will be to annoy Miranchuk and stick to him like glue. No space can be awarded to him as he has the passing range to expose gaps in our backline. Conversely, Pobega will have a key role to make late runs with our attack to smash in one of his textbook goals.

Predictions

Gabbia Winner

Tonali Winner

Pobega Winner