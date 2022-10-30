Match Preview: Torino vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Torino tonight as Stefano Pioli is still chasing the high flying Napoli for the top spot in the league. The gap in points at the top is very small so there is no room for error and this is type of game where we could slip up so the players need to be vigilant. It would be nice to see the side get another couple of goals in this one.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Torino

Milan 0-0 Torino (Coppa)

Torino 0-7 Milan

Milan 1-0 Torino

Torino 0-0 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Torino: L, L, L, W, W

Milan: L, W, L, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Matteo Gabbia

Gabbia scored his first goal for the club in the Champions League in the midweek and will be riding that high into this game. He also kept the first clean sheet in Champions League partnered with Simon Kjaer and backed by Ciprian Tatarusanu. Most importantly, he is growing out of his primavera shell and turning into a real option for Pioli and a dependable defender. He will be facing Pellegri who he knows through the Italian youth system and the six months at Milan last year. Gabbia has an opportunity to build up some momentum to carry through until the World Cup as a starter.

Pietro Pellegri

The former Milan loanee landed at Torino after his disappointing six month spell with us. He has somewhat adopted the role of the outgoing Andrea Belotti but not that successfully. He has three goals in all competitions for the side but two of those have come in the previous two games. He has found some good form and will probably want to show up against the side that pulled the plug on him prematurely last year. He will have the option to challenge Matteo Gabbia who is on a high and Fikayo Tomori who is in need of a reset.

Tommaso Pobega

Pobega returns to face his former club where he spent the season on loan and was almost placed permanently until the Kessie saga. Pobega developed at Spezia and Torino immensely but they will recognise his weaknesses and be aware of how to make his life difficult. Equally, he will have an intimate knowledge of the shortcomings in the Torino side as well hence Pioli handing his the start. Pobega’s role will be to make interceptions across the midfield and carry the ball forward. The battle with Lukic and Ricci will be a physical one and the match up that determines the outcome of the game.

Prediction: Torino 0-4 Milan