AC Milan Travel To Take On Torino As Pobega Faces His Old Side

AC Milan travel to face Torino tonight as Stefano Pioli’s men are on a hot streak with two big wins on the trot. Milan have scored 8 goals in their previous 2 games while Torino have scored 6 which makes this game a huge attacking opportunity for both sides.

Torino have two wins in their previous two after going five games without a win thus they have some momentum while Milan will be looking for the depth players to turn up yet again.

Pioli has given Divock Origi another start in the league after he got his first goal last week and Brahim Diaz take back his place after overcoming a minor injury sustained against Monza. Fikayo Tomori returns to partner with Matteo Gabbia after he was missing in the midweek due to a suspension.

The big match up will be between Tommaso Pobega and his former start as Pioli is likely to hand him the start and rest Ismael Bennacer for this game.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Pobega, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Origi.