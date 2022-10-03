AC Milan Women Beat Sampdoria 2-1 At Home As Asllani Nets A Brace

AC Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 at home after an early shock as new signing Kosovare Asllani put in a dominant performance for the comeback win.

Milan went down after just three minutes as the defence and keeper Laura Giuliani were embarrassed by Sampdoria striker Baldi who lobbed the ball over Mesjasz and Giuliani before tapping in for the goal.

Milan pulled one back after four minutes as captain Valentina Bergamaschi whipped in a curling cross for Asllani to slice in with a side footed shot for the equaliser.

Milan had to wait until the second half to go ahead but came out of the gates firing as the second goal came in the 47th minute as Kamila Dubcova fired a low cross right through the box for Asllani to stretch and guide the ball into the back of the net for the winner.

This is three wins in a row after a terrible start to the season but Maurizio Ganz’s side is starting to look refreshed.

You can watch the highlights here or below.