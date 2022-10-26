Milan Player Ratings: Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan

AC Milan whoop Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 on the road in a massive win in the Champions League for the side. Milan go into the final matchday needing just one point to qualify for the next round but the game is a head-to-head with RB Salzburg at the San Siro. Milan saw Leao and Giroud score but significantly another academy product get his first goal for the club in Gabbia. Here are our player ratings:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A much more convincing performance from him with a number of key saves and better distribution of the ball. 7/10

Pierre Kalulu: The best game a defender can have is when you do not notice them. This was Kalulu in a nutshell, he quickly clamped down on Orsic and kept this moving up the field. 6.5/10

Matteo Gabbia: He got his first goal with a stunning diving header and broke the deadlock which was crucial for us. He was sound in defence and helps keep an important clean sheet. Definitely a case for more game time. 7.5/10

Simon Kjaer: A game where he was the leader and the voice of calm at the back. He dealt with Petkovic with ease and was never outmuscled. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A stunning display of his speed and strength down that wing and he caused havoc with Leao. Lots of good opportunities coming when he is on the pitch. 7/10

Ismael Bennacer: A brilliant game where he held the ball for us in the midfield when we were struggling for possession. 6.5/10

Sandro Tonali: His delivery from the set pieces was masterful as he managed to get an assist and find Giroud multiple times for dangerous chances. He won us the penalty for the third goal and was overall unbeatable in the midfield. MOTM. 8/10

Tonali was named the MOTM for Milan’s game against Dinamo Zagreb ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/R77GGO90lx — CHAMPIONS OF ITALY (@MilanEye) October 25, 2022

Ante Rebic: It is such a shame that he did not get a goal, he had lots of chances but seemed to eager hence shots were often predictable and blocked. Rebic continues to be a nuisance in attack whenever he plays and adds a good option. 6.5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: The one poor performer in this starting line up not because he did anything wrong but rather because he coasted by in a game where he had a chance to shine. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: Another stunner, game after game he is showing the impact he can make with one run down that wing. No one could mark him and no one could stop his charge from the midfield to bag his goal beating out five defenders along the way. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: He was much more engaged with a flurry of headers, all testing the keeper but he should have had a goal from open play. The penalty should help his confidence but we are overdue for a proper goal. 6.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Rade Krunic: A tidy performance but a big mistake not to play in Origi for the goal in he one-on-one situation. Added some muscle but sloppy in possession. 5.5/10

Junior Messias: Another player who fluffed passes and could not pick out the runs. An average game for him. 5.5/10

Fode Ballo-Toure: He looks full of confidence and energy with his whizzing runs down that wing and decent delivery of a few balls into the box. He drew fouls and stopped any attacks early. A good one for him. 6.5/10

Tommaso Pobega: Added muscle but his late runs in the box are fantastic. It’s a shame he did not get that second goal in the UCL due to the offside in the build up. Looking brighter with each game. 7/10

Divock Origi: Once again showed his quality, he would’ve had an assist for Pobega if not for the offside and would’ve had a goal if Krunic was not selfish and laid it off to him. Great strength and awareness in the final third. 7/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He did a good job taking all three points at a difficult stadium. He is consistently showing an ability to get the best out of young and inexperienced players. Despite the injury crisis, he continues to deliver by adapting to the players at his disposal and motivating the side well. 6.5/10