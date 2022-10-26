AC Milan Run Riot Against Dinamo Zagreb Winning 4-0 In The Champions League

AC Milan travelled to face Dinamo Zagreb at home in Croatia at a stadium where the domestic champions had not been beaten in 2022 including by Chelsea FC and RB Salzburg. Milan came away with their biggest win in the competition in a decade since the 4-0 win over Arsenal in 2012. Stefano Pioli went ultra attacking for this game starting Ante Rebic, Charles de Ketelaere and Rafael Leao all at once and it paid off.

The breakthrough after a first half full of close calls came from young defender Matteo Gabbia who gets his first goal for the club in the Champions League following Tommaso Pobega’s footsteps from the previous tie. Gabbia caught a lovely diving header from Sandro Tonali’s free kick.

The second one was a wonder goal from Leao as he bamboozled four defenders with his usual run down the left wing absolutely obliterating the defensive line to set up himself one-on-one with the keeper before his pinpoint finish into the bottom corner past the keeper.

Tonali was involved again as he was brought down in the box by Ljubicic winning a penalty. Olivier Giroud stepped up and smashed it home for the third goal of the game.

Lastly, another Leao run down the left wing and a cut back cross saw Giroud fluff his volley but the ball slammed a recovering Ljubicic on the shoulder for an own goal and 4-0 for Milan.

Milan head into the final matchday in second place in the group but only one point ahead of Salzburg. The final game will be the decider as the head-to-head tie with the Austrian champions will need us to get just a point to progress but ideally a win.