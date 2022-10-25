Match Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on Dinamo Zagreb away tonight in a crunch tie in the Champions League as a win is critical. Milan are tied on points with the Croatian side hence need to jump up to fight with RB Salzburg on the final matchday.

H2H

Milan 3-1 Zagreb

Form Guide (all competitions)

Zagreb: W, L, D, W, D

Milan: L, W, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

Leao is in some brilliant form in the league but is yet to bag his first Champions League goal for the season and only had one last season, this needs to change. Leao has brought the assists though with 3 thus far and expect him to be making those contributions in this game. It will be interesting to see the response of the side as only three players have scored for us in the UCL, Saelemaekers is injured, Pobega is on the bench and Giroud was a penalty hence not from open play. We have not scored in the previous two games in the competition and this is a must win game. Leao needs to carry this pressure and get the ball into the back of the net.

Mislav Orsic

Orsic was the one player who caused us issues in the previous game and eventually managed to get the goal for his side. He will be pressing in against Kalulu down the wing but if he goes centrally he will be taking on Gabbia. Orsic is quick and can keep the ball close to him which can get him through our lines and force mistakes in dangerous areas. He has 2 goals and 1 assists thus far but has not found the back of net for a month now.

Ante Rebic

The Croatian returns home to play against rivals from his first club RNK Split and will be looking to set the game on fire as he gets a start on the right wing. Rebic has not yet scored in the Champions League this season and scored just once last year too. Rebic scored his first goal for HNK Split at this stadium against Zagreb in 2011 so will have fond memories. He opened the season well but has faded following the injury. Rebic tends to turn up in key moments and this feels like his game to come through and deliver the three points for Pioli in his home country.

Prediction: Zagreb 1-2 Milan