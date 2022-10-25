AC Milan Must Beat Dinamo Zagreb Tonight To Aim For Champions League Knockouts

AC Milan travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb tonight as the side are in desperate need of three points following two back-to-back losses against Chelsea FC. Milan currently sit in third place with four points and tied with Zagreb. Two points behind RB Salzburg and three behind Chelsea.

Stefano Pioli will deploy an ultra-attacking line up for this fixture with Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud all set to start together. Divock Origi will be crucial off the bench after he picked up his first goal this weekend. The one selection doubt is for the trequartista role where Charles de Ketelaere is tipped to start but Rade Krunic is in the mix and Brahim Diaz somehow made the squad.

Fikayo Tomori is suspended for the game hence Simon Kjaer will partner with Matteo Gabbia in front of Ciprian Tatarusanu making this our weakest possible defensive partnership for a while now.

Milan need to get out of the group stage in the Champions League to demonstrate some maturity and for the financial benefit. The side need confidence and experience in the knock out stages.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Rebic, Krunic (De Ketelaere), Leao, Giroud.