Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 4-1 AC Monza

AC Milan hosted Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Monza at the San Siro last night. Stefanie Pioli’s men ran riot against the newly promoted side beating them 4-1 ruining their momentum of four wins in the previous five. Brahim Diaz was the standout scoring a brace but also Divock Origi will remember this one as he banged in his first goal in red and black! Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: He made some good saves but the inability to get to the freekick is a shortcoming that will hurt us against more technical teams. 6/10

Sergino Dest: Lots more in terms of dribbling and managed to beat his man but in consequential nonetheless. He kept losing the ball in dangerous areas and rarely posed a threat in the final third. The injury is worrisome but he’s clearly not there yet. 5/10

Simon Kjaer: A good game where his physicality really kept the Monza strikers at bay. He has lost a bit of his pace but is making it up with his superior understanding of the game. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He was pressing high and using his pace to control the back line. His distribution going forward was also great with some piercing passes. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A dominant performance and a real show of strength as a captain. He’s attacking play adds so much for the team and is a godsend. 7/10

Ismael Bennacer: Consistently the best player on the pitch and the most dependable in delivering creativity. He is going to be one of the best midfielders in the league. 7.5/10

Tommaso Pobega: He had one task to break up the play and he did just that. His physicality and interceptions won the midfield battle. 7/10

Junior Messias: A shockingly average game as he kept fumbling the ball and was error prone. He was lucky to get an assist but otherwise needs to do much better. 5.5/10

Brahim Diaz: Another stunning goal and another 10 out of 10 performance. His strength on the ball and his ability to hold it close is making him a dangerous attacking midfielder. 8.5/10

Ante Rebic: A strange performance because he covered a lot of ground but was constantly misplacing the final pass especially with Hernandez and Diaz. He should’ve scored but continues to make a real impact of the ball. 6/10

Divock Origi: What a response from the new signing! One goal and one assist. He showed strength and an incredible technical ability to play in his fellow attackers, lots to look forward to. 8/10

SUBSTITUTES

Pierre Kalulu: A tidy second half and another case to be the starter at this position for the long term. Unbeatable in defence and threatening in attack. 7/10

Charles de Ketelaere: Ufff… what a wasted opportunity! The pressure is still visible and he needs time to settle. The good passes and movements are there but the end product is still a way off. 6/10

Matteo Gabbia: Played it safe and kept it tidy as he usually does. Not much of note. 6/10

Rafael Leao: Added that spark and transformed the pace of the attack. Amazing for him to get a goal but his ability to beat his man with such ease is truly a marvel. 7/10

Aster Vranckx: A small cameo but one where he showed his pressing skills and ability to hold the ball in tight spaces. Lots of possibility with him. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He did incredibly well to give the depth players a chance and was rewarded with a new capable striker as Origi turned up. He just needs to manage his injuries better and Milan are on the way to fight for another title. 6.5/10