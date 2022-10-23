AC Milan Hammer AC Monza 4-1 At The San Siro As Origi Bags First Goal

AC Milan hosted AC Monza at the San Siro last night with Adriano Galliani in attendance to face his old side. Milan steamrolled the newly promoted Lombardian side 4-1 as Stefanie Pioli’s rotation worked brilliantly with Brahim Diaz starring with his brace and Divock Origi finally breaking his duck with a goal and an assist in front of the San Siro faithful.

Milan opened the scoring at just 15 minutes as Diaz collected a long ball from Ciprian Tatarusanu before dribbling his way past the entire Monza half staying on his feet despite heavy tackles to roll it into the back of the net. Diaz would score his second just as easily collecting a square ball from Origi and smashing it past the keeper.

In the second half, Junior Messias broke down the right wing and passed it to Origi at the edge of the box. The Belgian controlled the ball and fired a rocket into the top corner for host first goal with the club. The release was emotion said it all and it may be his time to get going!

We conceded from a free kick yet again as Tatarusanu just could not reach the far post in time as Monza pulled one back.

The final goal came from Rafael Leao as Theo Hernandez won the ball, darted down to the wing and crossed it in low for Leao to hammer into the back of the net to cap off the game.

Milan are in red hot form now and have the new signings chipping in which will be crucial over the coming month.