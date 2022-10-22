Match Preview: AC Milan vs AC Monza H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face AC Monza for the first time competitively in Serie A. Although Milan have been solid under Stefano Pioli, there will be concerns our ability to kill off the game against one of the newly promoted sides. There is lots of history in this clash with the proximity of Milan and Monza but notably our history with Berlusconi and Galliani. Milan need a win to keep pace with Napoli while Monza need to ensure they do not lose their solid momentum under Palladino.

H2H

Monza 0-2 Milan (Friendly 2014)

Monza 0-3 Milan (Friendly 2015)

Milan 4-1 Monza (Friendly 2020)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, W, L, W

Monza: W, W, W, L, W

Players to Watch

Divock Origi

We saw glimpses of what he can provide in the Verona game with his strength and speed. He is set to get his first start and needs to mark the occasion with some delivery in front of goal. A goal would be nice but setting up his teammates is as important and he needs to show that he is playing for the team despite the frustration of not having his first goal in red and black. He will be facing a backline of Caldirola, Pablo Mari and Marlon who are all physical and will not be holding back against him. Origi needs to be intelligent to win fouls and frustrate them into mistakes. A really big chance for him but he needs to deliver in the first half or Pioli may withdraw him after 60 minutes like Adli last week.

Stefano Sensi

The former Inter Milan midfielder needed a career reset and seems to have found form at Monza. He is a regular and is commanding their play from a deep lying role. He feeds the striker and the all-important Pessina ahead of him. In the ten leagues games, he has two goals from his central midfield role and has the capability to send darting balls to the striker who can pressure Kjaer for pace and take advantage of the nerves of Dest. Sensi is undoubtedly a solid player who can turn a game which is why Pobega and Tonali need to be hounding him throughout.

Brahim Diaz

The Spaniard continues to get minutes from the start as he has shown some level of dependability. Diaz has created good opportunities with the chances he has been given especially in the big tie against Juventus and will want to demonstrate this tonight to get additional minutes in the packed couple of weeks ahead. He will have an interesting encounter with Sensi and Barberis as there is not as much muscle as usual hence he will have more time on the ball and be able to dribble deeper. His priority needs to be getting the ball at Origi’s feet at a good angel to shoot on goal. An early goal is crucial.

Prediction: Milan 3-0 Monza