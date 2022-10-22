AC Milan Face Newly Promoted AC Monza Amidst An Array Of Familiar Faces

AC Milan face newly promoted AC Monza at a sold out San Siro this evening as the game marks the first competitive return of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani to our iconic stadium. Milan are aiming to keep up with league leaders while Monza will want to shock their big neighbours and take some bragging rights in the region.

Simon Kjaer returns to the starting line up and Charles de Ketelaere to the bench. Mike Maignan re-injured his calf and has been ruled out until the new year.

There will be a number of reunions this evening during the game notably for former owner Berlusconi and director Galliani. On the pitch, it will be interesting as a number of Milan youth products will feature such as Mattia Valoti, Matteo Pessina and Andrea Petagna.

The game will be a fiery encounter as Monza have 4 wins in the previous five games in all competitions under their new manager which includes a victory over Juventus in the league. This midweek Monza took a huge risk in the Coppa Italia by resting most of their starters for the game against us and still ended up whacking in-form Udinese 3-2 knocking them out of the competition.

The game will be a tough one for us especially since Pioli will be rotating so we need to hope for the attack to gel early on and for the likes of Origi and Rebic to hit the target.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Dest (Kalulu), Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Pobega, Messias, Diaz, Rebic, Origi.