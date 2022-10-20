AC Milan Sweep The Awards At The Gran Gala del Calcio Following Scudetto Triumph

AC Milan swept the awards at the Gran Gala del Calcio on Tuesday night after a glorious season picking up their first Serie A title in over a decade. The Rossoneri picked up a total of eight awards for the season. Milan were crowned champions on the final match day of the 2021/22 season after securing 86 points beating crosstown rivals Inter Milan to the title by just two points.

The awards won were as follows:

Best Squad - AC Milan

Best Manager - Stefano Pioli

Best Player In the League - Rafael Leao

Goal of the season - Theo Hernandez vs Atalanta (San Siro)

Team of the Season - Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Mike Maignan

The Rossonere were also represented in the night with captain and winger Valentina Bergamaschi voted into the women’s best XI for the previous season.

You can watch a recap of the event here or below.