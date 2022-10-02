AC Milan Player Ratings: Empoli 1-3 Milan

AC Milan beat Empoli 3-1 on the road with three goals coming after the 90th minute in the game. The side showed grit but dealt with three injuries in game and had to rely on Ballo-Toure for the winner in a messy couple of minutes in additional time. A big win to set the side back on the right path but a tough month ahead with the injury crisis.

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: He did okay throughout the game but looked very shaky. He completely flopped on the goal as he was positioned wrong and gave Empoli a lifeline. 5.5/10

Davide Calabria: A solid display from him but the injury is worrying. He seems to be out for a while as he should’ve been cementing his spot above Florenzi. 6/10

Simon Kjaer: A game where he should not have been playing, coming off an injury during the break pretty much predicted his reoccurrence and he looked so slow. Kjaer cannot be considered as a starter anymore. 5.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He had a good game but was entirely caught out twice which shows that he is still at his best. The aggressive high press approach worked well last season but has made he leave gaps in a few games this season. 6/10

Fode Ballo-Toure: What a response. His first start of the season amidst all the noise, he gets his first ever professional goal and it’s a 90th minute winner. A huge show of mental strength and overall a decent game with good crosses and a quick approach play. He also made an incredible last ditch save. 7.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: The top performer yet again. He made the interceptions and got the ball moving throughout the game. He is the midfield engine in this side and is the only player with truly sticky feet to hold onto the ball. His big error was the foul at the end. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: A work horse performance running up and down trying to collect the ball and keep it moving. He was unlucky not to get a goal on the free kick but looked good pressing further up. 7/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Another useless display where he missed a sitter and did nothing to support the attack. The injury is unfortunate given his UCL form but he continues to frustrate and waste chances. 4.5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: The touch is there, there technical ability is there and some good passess too but he has not been able to bring it together. He is taking time to adjust to the league and be impactful. Too often getting up in his head. Another one to forget. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: Almost every game now, I am in awe of the ease with which Leao glides past defenders. It is wild, he put in another MOTM performance with a goal and an assist. He is the creative spark and brings so much quality to the table. Milan cannot win without him at this point. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: The overworked Frenchman looked a step too slow in this game and was largely locked out of play. He needs a rest and time to recuperate. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Rade Krunic: He brought strength and determination when he entered the game and consistently drove forward. He did so well to get an assist at the last minute and continues to show dependability. 7/10

Pierre Kalulu: He should have started and brought lots of calm when introduced. His performance in the right back role shows us his flexibility with goo runs forward and some threatening crosses. 6.5/10

Sergino Dest: A really anonymous performance and he was barely noticeable, he seems to need more time to settle in and show some identity. 5.5/10

Brahim Diaz: He added a spark immediately and seems to be thriving in this super sub role. He brought a sense of urgency and made things happen by drawing lots of fouls and playing piercing balls in. 6.5/10

Ante Rebic: A brilliant cameo and one that was crucial. A goal and an assist for the Croatian in about 20 minutes. He is showing his quality after so long out with multiple injuries and demonstrating he is a clutch player. 7.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: A mixed one for the manager as he got the team selection wildly wrong but got the substitutions spot on. He rushed Kjaer back and that entire right side seemed to collapse with Calabria and Saelemaekers withdrawn. He has a hell of a task in the next three games with so many players out with injury. A gritty win and some positive momentum. 6/10