AC Milan Beat Empoli 3-1 With Multiple Goals After The 90th As Ballo-Toure Comes Up Big

AC Milan travelled to face Empoli on the road as the side looked to bounce back from their first loss of the season and return from the international break. Milan won 3-1 with two goals for the Rossoneri coming after the 90th minute.

The game was a dud for the longest time as Empoli played dirty with lots of fouls and defended in numbers whilst Milan lacked some creativity.

The breakthrough goal came in the 79th minute as Sandro Tonali’s quick thinking and long throw in to Rafael Leao set up a break for Ante Rebic to score a tap in. A silly free kick conceded in the 90th minute allowed Bajrami to pull one back from outside the box as Ciprian Tatarusanu was poor with his positioning.

As a draw looked confirmed as the outlook bleak, a huge press forward just a minute later by Milan forced the ball into the box where Rade Krunic headed across the defence for the unlikeliest recipient in Fode Ballo-Toure who passed the ball into the back of the net for his first goal in red and black and a last minute winner.

Milan with their momentum managed to push forward on the break in the seventh minute of additional time as Rebic set off Leao on a run and the Portuguese attacker stormed past the defenders and scored a filthy chip to cap off a clawing win.

Stefano Pioli will be in crisis mode even more so after this game as the injury crisis has worsened with Davide Calabria stretchered off, Alexis Saelemaekers withdrawn early and Simon Kjaer limping off too.

The upcoming games against Chelsea FC and Juventus will be huge tests for a severely reduced squad with key starters out.