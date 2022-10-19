AC Milan Duo Ranked In the Ballon d’Or List For 2022

AC Milan had two players in the final 30 man shortlist for France Football’s iconic Ballon d’Or award. The left winger Rafael Leao who was awarded the best player in Serie A last season and the goalkeeper Mike Maignan who won a second back to back league title and took the crown for most clean sheets in Serie A.

Maignan was ranked 25th in the final list for his 17 clean sheets in Serie A which allowed Milan to win their first league title in over a decade. Maignan was also ranked 5th for the Yachine Trophy recognising the best goalkeepers in the world.

Leao was ranked 14th in the final list for his immense contribution as the best player on Milan and in the league with a crucial 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions as Milan lifted the league. He was particularly influential in the second half of the season scoring multiple winners and guiding Milan through a tricky phase to steal the title away from frontrunners Inter Milan at the death.

The final rankings were released on Tuesday night where Karim Benzema of Real Madrid was crowned the best player in the world.

Milan have had a finalist for the past two years running now with Simon Kjaer being ranked 18th last year for his exploits with Milan but more so for his leadership with the Denmark national team.