AC Milan Grind Out 2-1 Won Over Hellas Verona Away As Tonali Bags Yet Another Goal At The Bentegodi

AC Milan travelled to face a fresh Hellas Verona side on the road under a new coach in former Milan defender Salvatore Bocchetti. The game proved to be a tricky one with the side forced to grind out a win and exhaust themselves to return with all three points. Milan prevailed 2-1 after a late second half winner from Sandro Tonali who now has 3 goals at the Bentegodi in his last 2 games there.

The big news was Stefano Pioli handing a first start to summer favourite Yacine Adli, who definitely struggled and needs to adjust more but showed glimpses of brilliance. Pioli also handed a debut off the bench to Malick Thiaw who was much more convincing making two last ditch goal line blocks that saved certain goals.

Milan opened the scoring early as a fierce run from Rafael Leao and a cross forced an own goal as Veloso tried to block the cross but the ball smacked his chest and went in to give us the advantage.

Verona pulled one back as Pierre Kalulu left some space for Gunter to make a late run and attempt a curler - which would’ve been easily saved - that took a wicked deflection of Matteo Gabbia into the back of the net.

We missed a few chances with Giroud, Rebic, Leao and Origi all coming close but it was Tonali who would bag the winner culminating with a nice side footed finish through the keeper’s legs after a lay off from Ante Rebic.

Three points and a fantastic run of form on the road for Milan as they con tinue to keep the pressure on league leaders Napoli.