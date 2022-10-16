Match Preview: Hellas Verona vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Hellas Verona tonight as Stefano Pioli’s side need to fight back yet again to secure a bounce back win. The side are still missing numerous starters but the change in formation should suffice with Kalulu moving to right back and Diaz to right wing.

H2H

Milan 1-1 Verona

Milan 2-2 Verona

Verona 0-2 Milan

Milan 3-2 Verona

Verona 1-3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Verona: L, L, L, L, L

Milan: L, W, L, W, L

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

Leao is dominant in the league and will be the one to watch in a tight game where Verona will be eager to have a good debut under the new manager. The left winger will need to be the creative force for the side and it will be nice to see him get back on the score sheet. Leao struggled in both games against Chelsea FC thus needs some solid form ahead of the World Cup.

Simone Verdi

The former Milan youth player has bounced around Serie A and is a veteran attacker now. He is often the one creating problems when we face Verona in his second striker role. He partners well with Henry as they can hold up the ball well and can press quickly down the middle. Verdi will be taking on Gabbia who has done well thus far but still needs to adjust after taking a confidence hit against Chelsea.

Brahim Diaz

The midfielder was hard done in the previous game with a early substitution due to Tomori’s red card. Diaz was enjoying a solid run of form including a stunning goal against Juventus. The opportunity to cement himself as a starter while CDK is out injured is there but Diaz really needs to dictate the play and make the right moves in the attack.

Prediction: Verona 1-3 Milan