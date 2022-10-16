AC Milan Travel To Face Hellas Verona As Pioli Sticks With New 4-3-3 Formation

AC Milan will be on the road tonight as the side takes a trip to face Hellas Verona who have just fired their coach and will be debuting a former Milan defender on their bench in Salvatore Bocchetti.

Milan are recovering from another shock as they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea FC at home in the Champions League and will need to hit back for the third time after a loss this season. The character of the side will be the guiding factor yet again as no major returns from injury are expected just yet and Pioli sticks with his new 4-3-3.

Verona have 4 consecutive losses leading up to this game but as history has shown, Milan do not always do well against new managers most recently demonstrated by Graham Potter.

The game will see Kalulu deployed as a right back again with Diaz on the right wing. The line up remains the same as the previous game which begs the question of when Pioli will rotate the likes of Adli, Vranckx, Rebic and Origi.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Krunic, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Giroud, Leao.