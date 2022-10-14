PUMA House Of Football Centre For AC Milan’s Women and Youth Teams Unveiled

AC Milan have announced on their website that the PUMA House of Football - Centro P. Vismara, home of the Women’s First Team and the entire Rossoneri Youth Sector, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday 12 October. A PUMA delegation was present and took part in a comprehensive tour of the renovated and newly decorated spaces, with a visible restyling having taken place in the past few months. The inauguration provided the perfect opportunity to launch the season of events involving Rossoneri sponsors in 2022/23.

AC Milan’s partners gathered at the sports centre to share time together and socialise. The participants took part in a mini football tournament on the pitches where the talents of the future and women’s Serie A players train, and where the captain of the men’s First Team, Davide Calabria, as well as Matteo Gabbia, Tommaso Pobega and many others grew.

Thanks to PUMA, the centre has become more functional, and a number of projects dedicated to the development of sporting talent will come into being over the coming months. There are currently seven pitches across the PUMA House of Football site, three of which are standard size and two of which are for 7-a-side football. There are also two 11-a-side pitches for the younger age groups. Furthermore, there is a building that houses offices, the video area and the medical and physiotherapy department, as well as a completely renovated gym thanks to the support of Technogym, Senec and Clivet.