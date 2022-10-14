AC Milan Partner With the New York Yankees

AC Milan have officially announced on their website a new partnership. Milan and the New York Yankees are joining hands in a groundbreaking collaboration between two of the most iconic sports brands in the world. Through this collaboration, AC Milan merchandise became available for sale at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday as the Yankees began its postseason, whilst New York Yankees merchandise will be on sale in Milan soon.

AC Milan was present at the Yankee Stadium Main Team Store for the occasion, with a dedicated section for official AC Milan products available for purchase. The very essence of the Club is on display in New York City: the range includes 2022/23 PUMA match kits, lifestyle collections, illustrious collaborations, vintage garments and accessories, as well as a new collection that takes inspiration from American colleges - to be unveiled soon - which combines the made-in-the-USA culture with the best trends of the moment.

As part of the collaboration, it will also be possible to purchase official New York Yankees products in the official AC Milan stores in Milan. These must-haves for baseball fans have become part of a broader fashion culture in the United States and beyond, making the Yankees one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world.