AC Milan Beaten 2-0 By Chelsea At Home As Referee Sends Off Tomori Early

AC Milan hosted Chelsea FC at the San Siro last night as Stefano Pioli’s men looked for some redemption following the 3-0 loss in London but this game surprisingly went even worse. Milan were beaten 2-0 but proceedings were entirely altered by the referee Daniel Siebert who chose to put the spotlight on him instead of the football.

He doled out a whooping 6 yellow cards to Milan players across the game but the moment were he entirely killed the momentum of Milan was with a ridiculous red card for Fikayo Tomori and awarding Chelsea a penalty in the 18th minute for the slightest touch which barely incumbered Mason Mount. That moment ruined our attacking plan, Brahim Diaz was forced onto the bench to replenish the defence numbers and the attack was non-existent going forward.

Jorginho converted the penalty as Ciprian Tatarusanu went the wrong way. Chelsea doubled their lead about 10 or so minutes later as Aubameyang played a one-two with Mount and exploited the gap where Tomori was missing.

Milan are now in need of two wins in two games to go through as they sit two points behind RB Salzburg and three points behind Chelsea. Qualification to the next round was a huge expectation for this season hence the team will need to regroup and fight through.