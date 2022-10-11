AC Milan Face Chelsea At Home In Search Of Redemption Win

AC Milan host Chelsea FC at the San Siro tonight in search of redemption after the big 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in London last week. Milan have some momentum after beating Juventus 2-0 but are still missing lots of key players for this fixture. Milan need to be wary of slipping too far below Chelsea and RB Salzburg as the club have 4 points tied with Chelsea but Salzburg have 5 at the moment.

Theo Hernandez returns in the Champions League after getting back against Juventus in the league this weekend. He adds an important dimension in attack and will be harder to beat in defence for Reece James and Raheem Sterling.

Charles de Ketelaere has been ruled out for the game which means Brahim Diaz who scored against Juventus will start and has the chance to keep his glowing form going.

Stefano Pioli will play a 4-3-3 moving away from the usual 4-2-3-1 to put some more muscle on the pitch as the midfield three of Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic as Tommaso Pobega returns to the bench after the weekend game.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.