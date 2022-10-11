Match Preview: AC Milan vs Chelsea H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Chelsea FC at the San Siro following a huge 3-0 loss in London last week and a bounce back win against Juventus 2-0 this past weekend. Milan get Theo Hernandez back but Stefano Pioli will miss Charles de Ketelaere in addition to the longer term absentees. A positive result is needed or the Champions League knockout qualification could get away from us as Salzburg keep picking up points.

H2H

Chelsea 0-0 Milan (1999)

Milan 1-1 Chelsea (1999)

Chelsea 3-0 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, W, L, W

Chelsea: L, D, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has been having a difficult season with lots of mistakes which culminated in a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge last week in the 3-0 loss. Tomori bounced back strong this weekend getting the opening goal against Juventus and keeping a clean sheet. He still has a chip on his shoulder and will want to put in a big performance specifically for the eyes of Gareth Southgate and his chance to play for England at the upcoming World Cup. He will also like to show the Chelsea fans how good he can be in Italy and with the San Siro at his back.

Thiago Silva

The former Milan defender dominated in London last week as he barely gave an inch of space to Giroud and completely neutralised any potential press from De Ketelaere. He was potent in the air especially during set pieces which created some chances and ate up our confidence to defend them. Hopefully the return to the San Siro is harder for him to manage and we see a better display from our attack. Chelsea kept their clean sheet with relative ease and we need to ensure that this is not the same situation again.

Theo Hernandez

The one major difference we have going into the game tonight is the presence of Theo Hernandez down that left wing and his leadership as the stand-in captain should have a big impact on the morale of the squad. Hernandez’s direct runs down the middle and his square balls into the box from the left really uplifted our attacking quality and output which led to the Juventus week this weekend. If he can hold of Reece James and Raheem Sterling whilst supporting Leao on the counters, we have a shot at all three points.

Prediction: Milan 1-1 Chelsea