Match Preview: Empoli vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Empoli as Stefano Pioli looks to get the team back on a winning path following the Napoli loss. The injuries will be difficult to deal with in this one but a reaction is needed ahead of the big games ahead.

H2H

Milan 1 - 2 Empoli

Empoli 1 - 1 Milan

Milan 3 - 0 Empoli

Empoli 2 - 4 Milan

Milan 1 - 0 Empoli

Form Guide (all competitions)

Empoli: D, D, D, L, W

Milan: W, D, W, W, L

Players to Watch

Ciprian Tatarusanu

Tata gets some games again as the international break claimed Mike Maignan as one of its victims. The Romania international will be making his first appearance of the season but has shown that he can step up in key moments for the side. He will need to be attentive and to hit the ground running to support the side tonight as we need to bounce back from the loss against Napoli and he needs to get fit and sharp ahead of the Chelsea FC showdown.

Filippo Bandinelli

The captain of their side has being in some good form with two goals in the previous two games against Roma and Bologna delivering his sides first win. Bandinelli driving inward from the midfield is a big threat and his wicked long shot will be dangerous against us especially if Kjaer is starting as he is not as quick and does not press as high up as Kalulu would. The midfield battle with Tonali and Pobega will be crucial to determining this game.

Tommaso Pobega

The midfielder was one of the few players to get actual minutes in the international break as most of the side were out with injuries including his partner Sandro Tonali. Pobega has an important job to keep the midfield tidy and allow Bennacer some rest ahead of the crucial Juventus and Chelsea FC clashes. He has a goal and has shown he is not shy to take a shot hence could impact this fixture as Kessie did last season pressing through the defence.

Prediction: Empoli 0 - 1 Milan