AC Milan Travel To Empoli Missing Out On Key Players In Defence Due To Injury

Milan need to dig deep to come away with all three points tonight bouncing back from a loss and overcoming the injuries.

By Muqaddam Malik
Vicenza v AC Milan - Pre-season Friendly Photo by Ettore Griffoni/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AC Milan travel to face Empoli following the end of the international break with Stefano Pioli grappling with an injury crisis.

Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez are out with injury. Ante Rebic has been called up for the game but will be on the bench while Divock Origi is still not available.

Empoli’s players have been well rested over the break and will be looking to pick up their second win on the trot in the campaign.

The frontline will look familiar but there is a growing concern that Olivier Giroud is being overworked and is at risk of an injury.

There will be a massive expectation on the shoulders of Ballo-Toure to replace Hernandez in this game and to support Leao going forward. He needs to show he is deserving of minutes and can be useful to Pioli.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria (Kalulu), Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Toure, Pobega, Tonali, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

