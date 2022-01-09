Milan Player Ratings: Venezia 0 - 3 AC Milan

AC Milan took on Venezia on the road and came away with a big 3-0 win as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the opener and captain Theo Hernandez bagged a brace. Milan dominated the game as the depth players continue to grow in confidence.

Three goals to seal our third win on the trot



Tre gol per la terza vittoria di fila #VeneziaMilan #SempreMilan @Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/KbFYDAVW5T — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 9, 2022

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Another top notch performance but with a concrete reward in the shape of a clean sheet. Was largely unbothered but cleaned up well especially off the set pieces. 7/10

Alessandro Florenzi: Not his finest match as he made some errors but held up well regardless. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: Stunning display from as he confidently dealt with Aramu and Henry. His pace and aggression are huge assets to his game. 7.5/10

Mattia Gabbia: Gabbia looked a bit shaky again and not too comfortable on the ball. He kept it neat with lots of clearances but did not help Milan break on the counters. 5.5/10

Theo Hernandez: Theo with the captain’s armband for the second time and a massive brace. His opening pass to Leao for the first goal, his crazy finish for the second and his confident burial of the penalty on the third make him the MOTM. 9/10

Sandro Tonali: A good workhorse performance from him and good tactical awareness to pick up a yellow card so as to be available for Juventus without failure. His passing opened up the game for us in attack and often covered well on defence. 8/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Much more like the 2019 Bakayoko with the interceptions and seamless tackles. His passing kept the pace and push the attack forward. 7/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Saelemaekers was not noticeable at all in this one. I honestly forgot that he started. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: It is getting quite sad to see him struggle to regain his early form. His technical ability which is his strength is failing him as he is misplacing passes and crosses but worse so wasting shooting opportunities. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: An impactful game for the youngster as he picked up two assists and really good passes at that. He was a nuisance down that wing but sometimes dribbled a bit too much. 8/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: A milestone goal for him against as he opens his 2022 account. His presence continues to open up the game despite his physical ability being limited. 7/10

Venezia have become the 80th different team against which Zlatan Ibrahimovic has found the net in the Big-5 European leagues



Since 2000 he’s only the second player to reach this milestone, after Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/j4bQxGwmTB — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 9, 2022

SUBSTITUTES

Junior Messias: A good addition as always as he took on defenders and had some attempts on goal. His passing was simple but opened up the space well. 7.5/10

Ante Rebic: He made a big difference as he almost forced through a couple of chances. He really adds some edge to the attack that has been missing. 7/10

Daniel Maldini: He wasted one shooting chance but demonstrated his passing range late on. 6/10

Olivier Giroud: A quiet performance from him but he had a good chance late on. 6/10

Luca Stanga: N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: Another good game where he made the substitutions at the right time and good the line up perfect. Looking forward to see Kalulu, Bakayoko and Florenzi grow in influence over the next month or so. 8/10