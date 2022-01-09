AC Milan Thump Venezia 3-0 To Extend Perfect 2022 Start As Theo Nets A Brace

AC Milan traveled to face Venezia away from home for their second clash of 2022 with a wealth of absences due to coronavirus quarantines, international commitments and long term injury.

Milan lined up with a number of changes to the win over AS Roma with Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tiemoue Bakayoko starting.

Leao and Ibrahimovic combined well very early on to give the Rossoneri the lead after just 2 minutes as Hernandez played Leao in down the left wing only for the Portuguese youngster to square the ball along the goal line for Ibrahimovic to tap in and open his account in the new year.

Milan would double their lead in the beginning of the second half when a counter attack allowed Leao to play in Hernandez down the wing who ran at the keeper and fired a whooper at the near post.

At the 58th minute, Milan forced a hand ball in the box as Svoboda blocked the ball from the open net with his arm getting him a red card. Hernandez stepped up and smacked it into the top corner with immense power to cap off his brace whilst wearing the captain’s armband.

Another big win for Stefano Pioli’s men who continue to rack up points to keep the pressure on Inter Milan at the top.