AC Milan Director Confirms Talks To Renew Three Crucial Contracts Underway

AC Milan are beginning to negotiate contracts of their players who have deals expiring at the end of the season in 2024. A number of the players who have expiring deals are now central figures in Stefano Pioli’s set up and three of the ones who are rumoured to be in renewal talks are left back Theo Hernandez, central midfielder Ismael Bennacer and left winger Rafael Leao.

Paolo Maldini speaking to the AIMC Online meeting via MilanNews.it had this to say:

“First of all, the three players you mentioned have a contract expiring in 2024. So naturally, as for the others like Donnarumma, Kessie and Calhanoglu we started in due time, but it’s not always easy to find an agreement in a negotiation.

“Theo’s is very well underway as well as Ismael’s, and we’re talking to Rafa Leao. The intention is to renew shortly with all three. Of course, they are players who have done a lot, even though they are still young, and we think they can give a lot in our near future.”