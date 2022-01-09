 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan Travel To Face Venezia As Ibrahimovic Set To Get First Start Of 2022

Milan will look to pick up all three points but it won’t be easy against a side firing on all cylinders.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan travel to Venice to face Venezia tomorrow morning in an early kick off tie in Serie A. Milan are coming off a big 3-1 win over AS Roma but remain with a depleted squad especially in the defence given a number of COVID cases, international commitments and long term injuries.

Milan will be looking to collect all three points similarly to the game at the San Siro as the look to put pressure on defending champions and first placed Inter Milan in the title race.

Stefano Pioli is expected to make two changes to the starting line up from the previous game with Bakayoko in the midfield and Ibrahimovic up front for this one. It will be interesting to see if Hernandez retains the captain’s armband for this one or if it transfers to Ibrahimovic given his seniority.

Milan will be relying on the young pairing of Kalulu and Gabbia to protect Maignan while Florenzi will need to be a vocal leader at the back.

Expected Line up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez, Tonali, Bakayoko, Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers, Ibrahimovic.

