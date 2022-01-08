AC Milan Women Beaten 2-1 By Juventus In The Supercoppa Following Red Card and Late Goal

AC Milan Women faced Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa Femminile following a 2-1 victory over AS Roma in the semi finals earlier in the week. The Rossonere were unfortunately defeated 2-1 by a later goal as they struggled following an early sending off.

Milan opened the scoring in the game through Christy Grimshaw who headed into the back of the net connecting with Linda Tucceri Cimini’s corner right at the end of the first half.

The second half began poorly for us as we conceded an own goal through our captain Valentina Bergamaschi as she looked to clear the lines following a cross but instead knocked it past our keeper to give Juventus an equaliser.

About ten minutes later Milan’s defender Laia Codina received a second yellow card for a foul in the the midfield and was sent off. The red card was definitely harsh and changed the course of the game as what followed was an onslaught of attacks from the defending champions which we fought against until very late on in the tie.

Milan lost the game in the 89th minute as Girelli scored the winner from Juventus off a corner which none of our defenders nor keeper could save. The result was very harsh on the side but alas such is the game.

The hunt for silverware continues for the Rossonere.