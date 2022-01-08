Key Battles and Prediction: Venezia vs AC Milan

AC Milan take on Venezia tomorrow morning away as the side look to continue their 2022 journey in a positive fashion given the brilliant start at the San Siro whacking AS Roma 3-1 in the midweek. Milan remain with a depleted defence that is quite inexperienced hence will need the attack to step up once again to carry them through this one. Here are some key battles to look out for in the game:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Pietro Ceccaroni

The veteran Swede missed a penalty at the end of the Roma game hence will be eager for the opportunity to get on the scoring sheet sooner rather than later in 2022 to extend his crazy streak. He will have to get through Ceccaroni who has been a mainstay in this Venezia side and Caldara who are both solid and enjoying a good spell of form. Ceccaroni willbe throwing himself at any attempt on goal from Ibrahimovic hence the striker needs to be played in closer to the goal for an easy finish.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central attacking midfielder

Sandro Tonali vs Mattia Aramu

Tonali is coming off arguably his best performance for the Rossoneri as it may have been one of the most challenging with a natural partner next to him. The absence of Kessie and Bennacer is expected to cause issues but Tonali has shown that he is up to the task to replace either one of them and even perform better. This game his job will be to stop Aramu who is the central cog for the Venezia attack as pretty much everything passes through him going forward. Aramu has 5 goals and 3 assists thus far hence is a potent. threat himself but can also set up his teammates hence keeping him shut down will be crucial as Milan cannot afford to drop points here.

Striker vs Centre back

Thomas Henry vs Pierre Kalulu

This battle is another interesting story line to follow given the surge in COVID cases at the club. Kalulu has stepped in as a centre back and thus far looks really good. This game will be tricky as he faces a quicker and more resourceful striker who will challenge him and look to dribble past him as opposed to run by him. Henry has 3 goals and 3 assists thus far this season but always looks a threat especially when Venezia are playing at home.

Predictions

Ibrahimovic Winner

Tonali Winner

Kalulu Winner