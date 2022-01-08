AC Milan Women take on Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana Femminile tomorrow afternoon following a 2-1 victory over AS Roma in the midweek. This is a big opportunity for the side to pick up some silverware albeit a minor trophy but one that would be great for the confidence of the side.

Milan were beaten 5-2 by Juventus in the league in December and lost to them 4-0 and 1-0 last season in the league. Milan have struggled to beat Juventus with just one victory since the inception of the squad. Juventus have won the trophy twice before hence know what to do but hopefully Ganz can pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Laura Giuliani will face her old side and will hope to take away a massive win for the Rossonere whereas new signings such as Piemonte and Guagni are expected to slot in and make an impact quickly.

Expected Line Up: Giuliani, Codina, Agard, Fusetti, Bergamaschi, Grimshaw, Adami, Tucceri Cimini, Thomas, Piemonte, Guagni.