AC Milan Could Be One Of The Three Serie A Teams Chasing Liverpool Striker

Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi is being tracked by multiple Italian clubs as he nears the end of his contract with his club. The Belgium international reportedly prefers a move within the Premier League but could be swayed depending on the offer. He would reportedly cost around 12 million euros in this window or for free in the summer on a bosman.

The 26 year old striker has 40 goals and 16 assists for Liverpool in 167 appearances at the club including the vital winner in the semi-final against Barcelona on the way to their UCL title.

Tutto Mercato Web are reporting that AC Milan are keen on the striker as they look to a future post-Ibrahimovic in the next season or so. Origi represents a good option as the striker has lots of experience in both his domestic league and the Champions League where he has demonstrated a knack to score crucial goals.