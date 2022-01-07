AC Milan Whack AS Roma 3-1 In Opening Serie A Game Of 2022 As Attack Dominates

AC Milan took on AS Roma yesterday evening in extremely difficult circumstances and whacked the club from the capital despite missing 8 first team players through COVID quarantines, international commitments and even more players through injury. Milan ease swept aside an uninspired Roma side 3-1 as Jose Mourinho’s players looked more prepared to play rugby than football resulting in two sending offs for them.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a silly hand ball from Tammy Abraham which influenced a shot for stand-in captain Theo Hernandez. He cooly slotted past Rui Patricio to get our 2022 off the ground. Milan doubled their lead just a few minutes later as a mistake from Chris Smalling allowed Giroud to pounce and shoot on goal, he hit the post and Junior Messias curled the rebound into the back of the net.

Roma pulled one back before half time as a messy corner allowed Abraham to redirect a long shot following a corner. In the interim, Maignan had pulled off some incredible saves but Roma had no sting in general.

In the second half, Pioli reintroduced Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao following their time out and Roma were bamboozled with the quality as the Portuguese international blazed through the defence and scored a worldie to kill off the game. Leao would also win a penalty following a stupid foul by Mancini in the box but Ibrahimovic failed to convert the penalty.

A big win in difficult circumstances given Milan played practically their B team and Roma put forth close to their strongest XI.