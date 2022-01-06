Official: AC Milan Youngster Goes On Loan With Buy Option To Ascoli In Serie B

AC Milan have announced on their website the loan of former Primavera striker Frank Tsadjout to Ascoli in Serie B for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. The deal will include an option to buy as well as a buy back clause for the 22 year old.

The youngster had been loaned to Pordenone at the start of the season but it seems this was terminated after 6 months allowing this deal to materialise. He played 16 games for Pordenone scoring just 1 goal this season starting 11 times.

Pordenone currently sit in a relegation spot in 19th place in Serie B while Ascoli sit in 10th place as it stands which is a small step up for the player but hopefully he continues to get the same amount of playing time.

This marks the fourth loan spell for the youngster since the 2019/20 season where he has spent time with RSC Charleroi, Cittadella, Pordenone and now Ascoli as well as a spell with the Milan Primavera side.