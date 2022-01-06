Match Preview: AC Milan vs AS Roma H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on AS Roma in their opening game of 2021 but the club is in a tough spot with 5 COVID cases detected this week hence Stefano Pioli will have a decimated defence and midfield due to the cases and the AFCON players being absent. Milan need all three points against Jose Mourinho’s side to ensure they keep pace with Inter Milan for the title.

H2H

Roma 2 - 1 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Roma

Milan 3 - 3 Roma

Roma 1 - 2 Milan

Roma 1 - 2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, D, L, W

Roma: L, W, W, W, D

Players to Watch

Junior Messias

He has had enough time to settle in and has demonstrated himself to be a potent attacker. Now it is his turn to combine well with Rebic/Leao as they return and supply Ibrahimovic/Giroud. The winger has a difficult in this game in particular as he will be collecting the ball much deeper hence will need to cover lots of space going forward given the pressure we will be under without our muscle.

Nicolo Zaniolo

The attacker has bounced back this season following his injury and looks as dangerous as ever. He has a knack of scoring against us and particularly with a weaker midfield and defence will be the man to stop today as he is a threat from distance and can run at the box. The attacking midfielder needs to be the main focus for Tonali who will need to be strong to keep him at bay.

Alessandro Florenzi

A return for the former Roma captain for face his old side as he missed the reverse fixture at the Olimpico due to an injury. Florenzi has not hit his stride yet but needs to step up in this one being the most experienced defender available. He will need to be commanding and capitalise on his first goal with the Rossoneri from the last round. Most importantly, he will need to shutdown El Shaarawy who bagged a goal against us last time out and looks threatening down that wing.

Prediction: Milan 1 - 1 Roma