AC Milan Take On AS Roma With Five Positive COVID Cases And Big Squad Gaps

AC Milan face AS Roma in the league at the San Siro tonight but the coronavirus has hit hard in the past couple of days with 5 players set to miss the encounter for the Rossoneri.

Milan are reporting on their website that three more players have tested positive for the coronavirus and hence will not be available for the Roma game tonight. This throws Stefano Pioli into the fire as early reports suggest Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli and Fikayo Tomori are the players in question given that they were not present in the last training session. This adds on to Ciprian Tatarusanu and an unknown player who will also be out.

Milan will be looking for all three points against Jose Mourinho’s side but will need to lean heavily on the attack in this one with so many players absent from the midfield and the defence. It will be a really tough game for the Rossoneri so the side will need to show their grit once again.

Expected Line Up: Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers, Giroud/Ibrahimovic.