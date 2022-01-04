AC Milan In Difficult Race To Sign Top Rated Centre Back From LOSC Lille

AC Milan have been in the running for LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman to reinforce their defence for the Scudetto push following the long term injury to veteran Simon Kjaer. The player has an asking price of 30-35 million euros but has multiple admirers and his club do not intend to sell him at the moment.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan are looking to score a loan with an option to buy but this doesn’t work for the French club. Milan want to leverage their good relationship with Lille to lower the asking price from 30 million euros to about 20 million euros.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Lille have shot down a 35 million euro bid for Botman from Newcastle United as the club do not want to lose the defender. Milan are in the race but are yet to submit a bid.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan may consider alternatives such as Becir Omeragic from FC Zurich and Abdou Diallo from PSG given the complications with this approach.