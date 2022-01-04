AC Milan Will Not Likely Recall Midfielder From Loan With Bordeaux

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are evaluating the possibility to recall Yacine Adli from Bordeaux following their purchase of the player this past summer. Milan are shorthanded in the midfield as a result of the absences of Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer due to the Africa Cup of Nations for the months of January and February.

The report notes that it will be difficult to convince Bordeaux to let him go as they are fighting to avoid relegation following a bad start to the season hence will need their key players to remain in Ligue 1.

Tuttosport via MilanNews.it are meanwhile reporting that Milan will honour their loan of Adli to Bordeaux at this stage as there may be financial penalties if the Rossoneri change the agreement.

Adli has played 19 games for Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 thus far this season scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists.