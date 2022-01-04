AC Milan Goalkeeper Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

AC Milan on their website have announce that back up goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has tested positive for the coronavirus following a swab carried out at home. The keeper is doing well and will quarantine as per the instruction for the relevant health authorities.

The keeper has been called into action quite a bit this season compared to the previous one following the wrist injury of Mike Maignan. Tatarusanu has played 9 games across all competitions this season keeping 2 clean sheets, one in the league and one in the Champions League thus far.

The new variant of the coronavirus has been decimating football squads across Italy and the other leagues across Europe due to it’s rapid spread. There have been discussions to postpose the upcoming match day if the number of infections amongst players continues to surge.

We wish the 35 year old a speedy recovery and hope to have him back soon!